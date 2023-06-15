Mother accused of leaving newborn to die in plastic bag in Forsyth County woods denied bond again

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County mother accused of leaving her newborn daughter in the woods in June 2019 appeared in court Thursday.

Our partners with Channel 2 Action News were inside the courtroom as attorneys for Karima Jiwani, 40, requested bond. For the second time, a judge denied bond saying that the mother was a flight risk.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jiwani in May nearly four years after deputies say she tied her newborn daughter up in a plastic bag and left her in a wooded area a mile away from her home.

The child, nicknamed Baby India, was found alive. Deputies say she is now happy and healthy.

Baby India and Karima Jiwani (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office/WSB-TV)

The “Baby India” case captured nationwide attention as investigators looked for any leads and new evidence. The case went cold until 10 months ago when new DNA evidence led detectives to the baby’s biological father.

Then, thousands of hours of surveillance and questioning led them to the mother and arresting her.

Authorities say Jiwani gave birth to the child in her car before driving around for hours and eventually abandoning off the baby. They say she has a history of “concealed pregnancies.”





