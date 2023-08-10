Mother accused of causing Hall County crash that injured 4, including 2 young children

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in jail after officials say she caused a crash that injured several people.

Hall County Sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a crash just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Stephens Road in Oakwood.

According to the investigation, 37-year-old Jennifer Lee Ramirez of Oakwood was driving her Honda Pilot north on Stephens Road near Raintree Trace when she crossed the centerline of the roadway, going into the southbound lane of traffic.

Authorities said the driver of a Mazda RX-7, which was traveling south, swerved to avoid the crash but collided with two vehicles in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

The occupants of the Mazda, a 16-year-old and a 63-year-old, were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their identities have not been released.

Officials said Ramirez’s two children, who were passengers in her vehicle, were injured in the crash, but another party removed them from the scene before authorities arrived.

Deputies later located the four-year-old and six-year-old and reunited them with Ramirez’s partner, 36-year-old Daniel Wesley Casteel of Lawrenceville.

Authorities said the children were taken to the hospital.

The identities and conditions of the children have not been released.

Ramirez was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of DUI-endangering the life of a child, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, two counts of violation of child restraint law, two counts of serious injury by vehicle and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Casteel was booked into the Hall County Jail the following morning on an outstanding warrant however, he posted bond later that morning.

Deputies did not specify what the warrant was for.

Authorities said Casteel faces two counts of cruelty to children for removing the children from the accident scene. He is currently not in custody.





