DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a mother and child injured in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County Dispatch, police responded to a mother and her seven-month-old baby being shot at a home on Wildginger Run in Lithonia.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

At this time, police have not said what happened leading up to the incident.

The extent of the injuries to the mother and baby is unknown.





