More than $8,000 raised for family of 12-year-old who drowned in Georgia lake

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning a 12-year-old who died over the weekend at a Georgia lake.

The drowning happened at Lake Russell in Habersham County.

Habersham County officials said the 12-year-old died while swimming in a 100-acre U.S. Forest Service lake near Mt. Airy.

A GoFundMe identifies the 12-year-old as Brian Ramirez.

Officials responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday after reports that the juvenile was swimming when they disappeared from view.

Ramirez was found in about 10 feet of water inside the designated swimming area and was rushed to Mt. Airy Town Hall, where a medical helicopter was waiting.

Habersham County Emergency Services officials worked to revive Ramirez but were unsuccessful.

The investigation into the drowning is still ongoing.

