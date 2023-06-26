More than 100K north Georgia residents lose power following Sunday storms

ATLANTA — Thousands are still without power after a line of severe storms moved through north Georgia Sunday night.

Downed trees and power lines caused at least 116,052 residents to be without power in north Georgia overnight, according to Georgia Power, Central Georgia EMC, Diverse Power, Georgia EMC and Snapping Shoals EMC.

Crews across the state are still working to get the lights back on for customers. As of 6 a.m., the most outages were in DeKalb County with over 16,000 Georgia Power customers still impacted. Georgia EMC’s largest outage is 6,100 across the metro areas it serves.

Officials have not said when power will be restored for customers.

Georgia Power released the following statement regarding the ongoing outages:

“With Sunday afternoon’s storms, Georgia Power reminds customers to put safety first. Our line crews & automated systems are responding to assess damage, reroute service where possible, repair downed lines and broken poles when storms have passed and it’s safe to do so, and safely restore power as quickly as possible.

We remind customers to watch for downed power lines that may be concealed by fallen trees or standing water & stay clear.”