More than 100 million Americans under heat alerts as record temperatures sweep U.S.

ATLANTA — A massive heat wave is sweeping across much of the country this week, with more than 100 million Americans under some form of heat warning or advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

From the Midwest to the East Coast, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even surpass 100 degrees in several cities. In Atlanta, forecasters say the mercury could reach the high 90s in the coming days, contributing to a stretch of potentially record-breaking heat.

“The National Weather Service says those from the Midwest to the East Coast should expect numerous daily record maximum and minimum temperatures through at least Wednesday,” CBS News correspondent Matt Piper reported. “It’ll reach near 100 from Minneapolis, to Detroit, Louisville, to New York.”

Experts warn that the extreme heat can be dangerous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says symptoms of overheating include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, weakness, and nausea.

Officials urge people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged time outdoors, and check on vulnerable individuals as the heat wave continues.