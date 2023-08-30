Local

More changes coming to Hartsfield Jackson International

By Cheryl Castro

South Parking Economy Lot

ATLANTA – There are more changes coming to the world’s busiest airport.

Hartsfield Jackson International announces its south economy lot will be closed for construction, starting October 23rd.

A new parking deck will be built there next to the domestic terminal. The new deck is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.

In the meantime, airport officials are encouraging travelers to utilize other parking options.

Other parking options include ATL west remote parking deck, the north economy lot, various park and ride lots, and MARTA.

