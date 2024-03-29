Months after Ga. family of 6 killed in crash, police charge teen with intoxication manslaughter

DALLAS — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after officials say he caused a crash that killed a family of six from Alpharetta.

The Texas Department of Public Safety officials said last week, 17-year-old Luke Resecker was charged with six counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 and possession of marijuana.

His bond was set at $50,000 with a restriction of monitored home confinement.

On Dec. 26, Texas deputies said six people killed were traveling in a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 67 North when a Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass another car in a no-passing zone. The truck hit the Odyssey head-on.

The driver of the truck, Resecker, and his passenger, 17-year-old Preston Glass, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to family members who identified the six victims in the Odyssey as Nageswararao Ponnada (64) and his wife Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada (60), their daughter Naveena Potabathula (36) and their grandchildren, Pkrithik Potabathula (10) and Nishidha Potabathula (9).

Rushil Barri (28), the driver of the Odyssey, was also killed. It’s unclear how he is related to the family.

One member of the family survived the crash. Lokesh Potabathula (43), of Alpharetta, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

