Mom says she’s 100% sure woman found dead in tote bag in East Point is her daughter

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point may be close to figuring out the identity of a body found in the woods thanks to a woman hundreds of miles away.

That woman, Mary Roby, says that she is 100% certain that the woman in the sketch is her missing daughter.

Police recently shared a sketch of the woman, whose body was found in a tote bag at a construction site.

That's where the body was found last Christmas.

Roby said that when she saw the sketch, she almost passed out.

