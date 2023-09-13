Local

Mom says 2 men in red SUV grabbed daughter’s bookbag, tried to kidnap her in Riverdale

SUV mom says involved in attempted kidnapping

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Doorbell video shows an SUV carrying two men that police said tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl from her Clayton County home.

The child’s mother, Jennifer Croccket, said she can’t believe how close she came to losing her daughter.

Crockett broke down in tears describing what happened as her daughter was riding her bike with a friend on Tipton Court Monday night. At some point, her daughter noticed red SUV following behind the girls.

The girls made it to the friend’s house, where the friend went inside and Crockett’s daughter turned around to go home.

That’s when Crockett said one of the men tried to snatch her daughter.

“He hopped out the car and he tried to reach his hand and grab her bookbag, and she kept peddling really fast,” Crockett said. “Then he started chasing her on foot.”

