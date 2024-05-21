Mom reveals more details about relationship between KSU student killed on campus, her accused killer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Kennesaw State University student shot to death on campus said she’s shocked her daughter’s killer was even able to get onto school property.

Alasia Franklin was killed Saturday. Franklin was a standout student at KSU and had made the Dean’s list last year and all As this past semester.

Her mother, Alinda Fortner said that the man who was arrested, Samuel Harris, was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Harris has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Fortner said Harris lives in the family’s hometown of Cairo, Georgia four hours away, and that her daughter had known him since middle school.

Fortner said that as far as she knew, Harris didn’t have a car.

“I’m actually shocked that he was even there. I don’t know why he was there,” Fortner said. “They had broken up back in December but they did agree to be friends.”

Fortner said the breakup was heated, but she wasn’t aware of any violence.

“My mind is racing, just trying to put pieces of the puzzle together,” Fortner said. “I did not approve after their last breakup. I did suggest, ‘Maybe you guys need to take a break.’”

She said she last talked to her daughter just days before she was killed.

“Her ultimate goal was to be a nurse practitioner,” Fortner said. “She was very humble. She was sweet. We are still in shock. Still in disbelief.

Fortner said women should be better protected. The NAACP on campus just launched a petition calling for more safety on campus and more domestic violence resources.