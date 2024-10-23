Local

MLS Playoffs: Atlanta United wins wildcard match, advances to play Inter Miami and Messi

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré #29 celebrates after a goal during the first half of the match against the Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL on Saturday October 19, 2024. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta United) (Doug DeFelice/Doug DeFelice/Atlanta United)

MONTREAL — After sneaking into the MLS playoffs, Atlanta United won their Wild Card Round match in thrilling fashion on Tuesday.

After 90 minutes of action, Atlanta United and Montreal were tied 2-2, prompting a penalty shootout.

All five Atlanta United players who attempted penalty kicks were successful. Goalie Brad Guzman was able to save one of five Montreal penalty kicks, giving United the victory.

Atlanta United will now match up with Inter Miami, who is led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. Atlanta and Miami tied in their most recent match last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta and Miami will match up in a best-of-three series beginning on Friday night. Atlanta United will then host Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 2 for the second game in the series.

The series would then shift back to Miami on Nov. 9 if a third game becomes necessary.

