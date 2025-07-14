MLB All-Star Week brings big improvements to Smyrna softball fields

SMYRNA, GA — A local park in Smyrna is getting a major makeover as part of a nationwide initiative to expand access to youth softball and baseball.

Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves have partnered with Cobb County Parks and the Rhyne Park Girls Softball Association to refurbish three softball fields at Rhyne Park on King Springs Road.

The renovations, timed with MLB’s All-Star Week in Atlanta, include the installation of new year-round turf fields, a batting cage, updated scoreboards, fresh fencing, painting, and windscreens.

The project is part of the MLB Together All-Star Legacy initiative, a $4 million-plus effort aimed at supporting youth sports and promoting growth in communities that host the All-Star Game.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story