Missing woman’s mother pleads for suspect arrested after jet ski chase to say where her daughter is

ATLANTA — A murder suspect on Atlanta’s Most Wanted List is now behind bars two years after a woman disappeared.

Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022, at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street. Police believe Lenoir died inside a unit and that her body was disposed of.

Police arrested two of the suspects, but the third suspect, 31-year-old Steven Oboite, remained on the run until last Friday when police arrested him off Allatoona Lake in Bartow County.

Lenoir’s mother told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the latest arrest does not bring her any closure. She is focused on getting justice.

“There are absolutely no words that could describe the agony that I feel daily,” Jannette Jackson said. “The fact that he was found on jet skis, having a jolly good time, is probably the most hurtful part of all of this.”

Two Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens spotted Oboite riding on a jet ski in a no-wake zone around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said they stopped him because they believed Oboite may have been drunk and asked for his ID. That is when authorities say he took off on the jet ski.

Oboite eventually made it onto shore and started running through a wooded area. Authorities caught up to him and took him into custody.

Oboite and Diante Reynolds, who have been in jail since 2022, are charged with Lenoir’s murder. A third suspect, Nicholas Hendrickson, is accused of helping dispose of the young woman’s body.

Court records show that Oboite had warrants for felony murder, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in connection to Lenoir’s death.

Lenoir’s family said she and a friend met up with two men at the apartment complex. Lenoir never returned home.

Two years later, investigators are still searching for her body.

“If you could find anything, anything in your heart for me and my family just tell us where our baby is,” Jackson said.

Oboite remains in the Bartow County jail but will be extradited to Fulton County.

©2024 Cox Media Group