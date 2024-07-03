Missing man's body found in truck

A man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased by law enforcement officers.

According to a press release issued by the Gwinnett Police Department, it is currently investigating a homicide after the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, of Lawrenceville man was found in his truck.

Authorities say at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail to check on a parked truck. When officers looked inside the vehicle, they discovered Rodriguez, who was previously reported missing by his wife on July 1. She told officers that Rodriguez never came home that afternoon and was last seen leaving in the truck that day.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Currently, the motive for this incident is unknown. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS