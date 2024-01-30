Missing man with dementia found dead in woods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man missing since Saturday said deputies have found his body in some woods near his daughter’s home.

George Bryan, 68, suffered from dementia, and his family said he would often wander away.

Nicole Bryan said deputies initially didn’t tell her too much.

“They found someone, but they can’t tell me whether it’s my dad or not,” Bryan said.

She said she was preparing for the worst, since there was crime scene tape around the area and no ambulance was called in.

“I’m trying to keep my cool,” Bryan said.

The coroner arrived later to tell her it was her father’s body. Deputies have not positively identified the body but say it fits Bryan’s description.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play.

©2024 Cox Media Group