Missing Hall County girl, 12, found safe in ‘another state’

ATLANTA — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some good news that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

Maria Gomez-Perez, 12, vanished from her Gainesville home in May.

The Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night that “Maria is safe and OK,” and that she was located “in another state.”

The tireless work of our CIB, law enforcement partners and the community has resulted in the best possible outcome,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “Our prayers for Maria’s safe return have been answered.”

Investigators are working to get Maria home while they still work on determining the circumstances around her disappearance.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for any information that could lead to finding Maria.