Missing elderly man found deep in dense woods after massive search in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man was rescued by police in Lilburn.

On Friday morning, a man who police only identified as “Mr. Martinez” went for a morning walk around his neighborhood.

His family became concerned when he did not return.

Martinez had his cell phone with him and was talking with family members, telling them he was lost in the woods near a creek and did not see any houses.

Officers arrived at the area and searched but could not find him.

At around 2 p.m., Martinez stopped answering his phone.

Gwinnett County police dispatch triangulated a general area of his phone signal, but searchers still could not locate him.

Police requested help from nearby law enforcement agencies and received assistance from Duluth police, the Peachtree Corners Marshal’s Office, Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue, and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Gwinnett County police used their helicopter to search from the air.

Duluth police sent one of their specialized tracking K-9 officers to search the area.

Peachtree Corners Marshal’s Office sent up drones to search by air and Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue sent trackers to search the woods.

At approximately 5 p.m., Martinez was located deep in the dense woods, lying down in a six-foot creek bed.

He was cold and wet and was without his shoes and access to his phone.

He was eventually reunited with his family.