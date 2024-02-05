Missing 23-year-old woman’s body found, boyfriend charged

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities discovered the body of 23-year-old Michaela Chaney over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 a.m., Warner Robins officers found an abandoned vehicle behind 715 Russell Parkway.

The address appears to belong to the Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Center.

Officers said the discovery was suspicious and efforts were made to reach the vehicle’s registered owner.

Around 9:20 a.m., authorities met with Michaela Chaney’s mother, Tomeka, who had reportedly been unable to get in contact with her daughter but had access to her apartment.

Warner Robins officials conducted a welfare check and could not locate Chaney.

When officers went inside the apartment, they said there were indications of a struggle.

Authorities made contact with Jayveon Bivins, Chaney’s boyfriend, who has been cooperating with police.

Later Saturday afternoon, the Warner Robins Police Department announced that Michaela’s body was found and is being processed by the department’s forensics team.

The case has now been upgraded to homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said, but probable cause existed for Bivins to be charged accordingly. Police did not provide further details about the charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. K. Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

