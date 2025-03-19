Missing 16-year-old found in Union City hotel, suspected victim of sex trafficking

UNION CITY, GA — A missing 16-year-old girl has been found at an extended-stay hotel in Union City, with authorities believing she is a victim of sex trafficking. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the discovery, emphasizing the dangers of online exploitation and the importance of parental vigilance.

According to Natalie Ammons of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found evidence that the teenager had active sex advertisements on adult websites, dating back to at least January of this year.

“This serves as a wake-up call for parents,” Ammons stated. “We just want to remind parents to please be vigilant when it comes to their children, especially regarding online activity.”

A 22-year-old man, identified as Unique Patterson of Stockbridge, was found in the hotel room with the teen and has been arrested. Channel 2 Action News reported that Patterson faces charges of interference with custody and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The 16-year-old had been reported missing from Gwinnett County before being located in Union City. Authorities continue to investigate, with additional charges expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.