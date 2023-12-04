Missing 13-year-old stabs homeowner during attempted home invasion, Roswell police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police said the search for a missing 13-year-old ended with a homeowner coming to their door before being attacked by the teen.

A homeowner living at a townhome community off Mansell Road called 9-1-1 after a 13-year-old young man came to their door around 2 a.m.

Roswell police said the teen didn’t break in but had a knife and attempted a home invasion.

The homeowner was cut on his arm and held down the suspect until officers arrived.

The 13-year-old was first reported missing around seven Sunday night from this Target store on Woodstock Road.

His mother reported him missing and he turned up at a home nearby where he knocked on the door to get help and police came and reunited him with his Mom.

Then hours later, around 1 a.m. his mother called to report the 13-year-old missing again near Oxbo Road and Atlanta Street.

Police used cameras and video in the Roswell Crime Center to see him walking north from the downtown area but couldn’t find him.

The teen then turned up almost two and a half miles away at the townhome off Mansell Road where he’s accused of the home invasion and stabbing.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody and is now in youth detention.

Gehlbach spoke briefly with the homeowners off-camera and they said that they didn’t want to talk about what happened, but said that everyone was safe.