Local

Minor hospitalized after being hit by train in Duluth

Baby dies when hit by train in Missouri (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth Police say a minor is in critical condition after being hit by a train.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person hit by a train near the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street.

After further investigation, police said the minor was walking on or near the train tracks as the train was passing.

The train applied an emergency break and sounded the horn to alert the person but the train was unable to stop before hitting the person.

The minor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!