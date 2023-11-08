Middle school student brings weapon to Tucker school, prompting lockdown

TUCKER, Ga. — A Tucker Middle School student brought a weapon to campus on Wednesday, leading to a Level 2 lockdown on campus.

School officials said they got a report about a student with a weapon on campus before school started.

“They promptly confiscated and secured it with the assistance of a School Resource Officer (SRO),” officials said. “The school was placed on a Level 2 Lockdown.”

Officials did not say what kind of weapon the student had or say what consequences the student may face.

School district officials said the original note sent out to parents said the incident happened Tuesday, but clarified that it happened Wednesday morning.

“Bringing a weapon of any form to school has serious consequences, as outlined in the DCSD Student Code of Conduct,” school officials wrote. " I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our “See Something, Say Something” campaign by telling a parent or staff member any time they suspect there may be an unsafe situation at school. "

It’s unclear if the student was immediately removed from the school.