Metro police increasing security at Jewish community centers, synagogues

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta Jewish community centers and synagogues are increasing security measures in case of threats Friday.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta said they are going to take extra care after seeing reports of the Hamas militant group calling on its supporters worldwide to commit acts of violence.

Local Palestinians and Muslims said there’s no call for violence beyond a call to express anger over what they’re going through.

“For years, for decades, the Palestinian people have been experiencing war crimes, human rights abuse at the hands of the Israeli government,” Atlanta local Edward Mitchell said.

There have been no credible threats made towards any Jewish organizations in metro Atlanta.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council issued the following joint statement regarding Oct. 13:

“Against the background of Operation Swords of Iron, the Hamas leadership has called on all of its supporters around the world to hold a ‘Day of Rage’ tomorrow and attack Israelis and Jews. It is reasonable to assume that there will be protest events in various countries that are liable to turn violent.

Therefore, the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommend that Israelis abroad be alert, keep away from the demonstrations and protests and – if necessary – check with local security forces regarding possible protests and disturbances in the area.

The National Security Council, the security services and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to act everywhere in order to safeguard the security of Israeli citizens around the world.”

Atlanta police said they are increasing patrols at all Jewish community centers and synagogues.

