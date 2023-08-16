Metro city official fired, accused of trying to meet someone he thought was 14-year-old girl

The Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Brookhaven has been fired after he was arrested during an undercover sting operation in Cobb County.

According to the City of Brookhaven, police in Cobb County arrested Patrick Nalley who they said was soliciting the company of someone who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl while he was in a city-issued vehicle Tuesday evening.

Police said Nalley agreed to meet who he thought was a teenage girl at a spot in Marietta and was arrested.

Nalley recently relocated to Georgia from Virginia for his position with Brookhaven.

He had been serving as Director of Parks & Recreation for about three months.

Brookhaven officials said Nalley cleared several separate background checks and had no previous criminal record.

He had also served as Director of Recreation & Parks of Henrico County, Virginia, and Director of Recreation, Tourism & Cultural Development in Amherst County, Virginia.

Cobb County Police are continuing their active investigation.

Nalley has been booked into the Cobb County Jail.

