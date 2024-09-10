Metro attorneys believe several lawsuits will be filed in aftermath of Apalachee High shooting

ATLANTA — In the aftermath of the Apalachee school shooting, attorneys suspect victims impacted aren’t just waiting for criminal justice but will also seek civil litigation.

Its litigation attorney Jeffery Harris says victims of school shootings often file with the hopes of prevention.

“You hope that something in a civil case points that out, identifies the problems, and suggests to fix this because that’s what happens in civil cases,” Harris said.

He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that although it’s rare, there’s been progress with some families of school shooting victims going after gunmakers.

Sandy Hook victim families settled with gun maker Remington for $73 million in 2022.

Investigators say Colt Gray used an assault rifle when killing four people and injuring several others inside Apalachee High School in Winder last week.

“No other family should have to suffer, if you could make a change, that changes people’s behavior, you may be able to effectuate change in the future for good,” Harris said.

Harris said the main objective in civil cases is to determine if any policy or procedures were not followed.

“Did they fail to apprise people of the potential danger of the child,” Harris said.

However, the impact rule in Georgia limits students and families to recover damages for emotional distress.

State statute indicates only an individual whose been physically injured can seek civil compensation.

“In this case, if you see someone shot certainly, you’re going to suffer, just because you suffer that trauma doesn’t mean you can bring a claim for observing someone else be injured,” Harris said.

No civil lawsuits have been filed from victims at this time. Prosecutors will be presenting this case to the grand jury on Oct. 17.