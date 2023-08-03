Metro Atlanta woman trapped in driveway after man dumps piles of tires on her property

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman said a man illegally dumped nearly 100 tires at the base of her driveway on Wednesday.

“I saw all these tires piled up across my driveway and I couldn’t get out,” said Denise Cutts.

Cutts told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the incident happened at around 2 a.m. while she was asleep inside her Southwest Atlanta home.

“The most hurtful part of it is, I’m a cancer patient and I have a lot of appointments and I was heading to one this morning and I couldn’t even get out of my driveway,” Cutts explained.

Cutts’ neighbors told Washington that their surveillance cameras captured the man unloading the tires off his truck and dumping them in the driveway.

The neighbors said the man told them his truck got stuck and weighted down by the tires.

Ultimately, the neighbors said they called the police, but they were unsure of what happened to the driver.

A good Samaritan eventually moved the tires from Cutts’ home and to her lawn.

“I was able to maneuver around it,” said Cutts.

But, late Wednesday afternoon, after Cutts filed a police report, she said she found an illegal dumping ticket from the City of Atlanta in her mailbox saying, “you have 24 hours, or I will be subject to legal actions taken against you.”

Cutts said city officials told her they would have a crew out to her home to remove the tires in five-seven days.

Washington called the city on Wednesday.

An official told her a crew would remove the tires by Monday.

