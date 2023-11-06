Local

Metro Atlanta woman killed in Jerusalem

(Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — The violence in Israel has hit home, claiming the life of 20-year-old Dunwoody woman Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin.

Lubin moved to Israel after graduating from Dunwoody high school in 2021, and became a border police officer last year.

In March of last year, she was designated a “lone soldier” – meaning in Israel without her family.

Monday morning, Lubin was involved in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, and died as a result of her wounds.

The 16-year-old Palestinian attacker was shot and killed by other border police officers.

In a post made by the FIDF, Lubin was described as “a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Jewish people.”

The attack coming at a time of soaring tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as Israel fights a fierce war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza strip.

