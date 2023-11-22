Local

Metro Atlanta woman charged more than $7000 for Subway sandwich gives big update

College Park Subway

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman who was charged more than $7,000 on a single Subway sandwich said the restaurant has agreed to pay her back.

Vera Conner said that she discovered an astronomical charge on her credit card bill after she ordered her regular #4 Italian sub from a College Park Subway.

“I know exactly what it normally costs. It’s $7.54,” she said. “I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich.”

But the bill for the meal charged to her credit card was $7,112.98.

Gray learned Wednesday that Conner’s bank has temporarily credited the money back to her and said it will make it permanent when it gets the money from Subway.

WSB-TV’s Justin Gray contributed to this report.

