Metro Atlanta town named one of the best places to raise a family in the U.S.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One metro Atlanta city has made it onto a new list of best places to live with families.

Every year, Fortune Well compiles a list of the 50 best places to raise a family across the U.S. Among the factors they consider are access to health care, education and resources for seniors.

“Strong support systems are imperative,” the study’s authors said. “The cities ranked in this year’s edition of the ‘Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families’ share a range of qualities that can act as antidotes to loneliness.”

The one Georgia city to make it onto the list is Gwinnett County’s Peachtree Corners, which came in at #19.

Peachtree Corners has a population of 41,840. The city has a centralized town center with multiple restaurants and shops, a 2,500-square-foot Veterans Monument and a town green.

Peachtree Corners is bordered by the Chattahoochee River, which makes it perfect for water sports. It also has multiple parks and greenspaces and a multi-use trail, the Western Gwinnett Bikeway.

The city has developed itself as a destination for tech innovation and is home to the new Curiosity Lab, which allows tech first to try out prototypes on an autonomous vehicle track.

Another draw is the city’s school system: 52% of public schools in Peachtree Corners rank above average.

