Security is beefed at metro Atlanta synagogues in preparation for Jewish holidays.

Monday is Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish faith.

The Jewish federation of greater Atlanta’s community security director Brian Davis tells ‘Atlanta’s morning news’ they’ve been preparing synagogues for the possibility of increasing threats.

Davis says he is also teaching the congregation and staff how to be aware and how to report suspicious activity, “if you see something, say something.”