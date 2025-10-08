Metro Atlanta schools respond to two weapons reports, one real and one false

Law enforcement responded to two separate weapons reports at metro Atlanta schools this week; one confirmed, the other unfounded.

In Cobb County, police arrested two people after finding multiple weapons and drugs in the parking lot of South Cobb High School. Investigators say the pair, identified as Jentry Henson and Kensley Merriweather, were not students. Officers discovered a gun loaded with 14 rounds, drugs, and two knives inside a parked vehicle.

The Cobb County School District confirmed there was no threat to the school community and said the incident happened near the end of the school day. Henson and Merriweather are charged with carrying weapons in a school safety zone. Police have not commented on the suspects’ motives or how they were alerted to the car.

Jentry Henson (L) and Kensley Merriweather (R) (Cobb County Sheriff's Office/WSB-TV)

Meanwhile, in Paulding County, reports of a gun at a middle school dance caused panic but turned out to be false. The event, held at South Paulding High School and attended by students from Scoggins, Austin, and South Paulding middle schools, quickly descended into what Sheriff Ashley Henson described as “a situation of mass chaos.”

Rumors of a gun spread rapidly on social media, sending students running for safety. Sheriff Henson later confirmed that no gun was found, no one saw a weapon, and no evidence such as shell casings or bullet holes was discovered. Deputies ultimately located two students hiding vape pens.

Addressing accusations of a cover-up, Sheriff Henson stated, “If you don’t know me by now, I’ve been the sheriff for nine months, I’m not hiding anything. I’ve got absolutely nothing to hide. If something would have happened, I promise you, we would have let you guys know.”

Henson praised students for following safety protocols and commended staff and deputies who helped maintain order during the incident.

There were no reports of injuries in either case. School officials in both districts are reminding students and parents to report suspicious behavior through their respective anonymous tip lines.