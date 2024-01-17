Metro Atlanta school districts delaying start over dangerous cold

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts are making changes to their normal schedules on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see the coldest air that we’ve felt in more than a year.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.

Clayton County Schools has decided to have Wednesday be a virtual day for students.

Several school districts are operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning, including:

Public Schools:

Bartow County Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Cartersville City Schools

Chattooga County Schools

Clarke County Schools

City Schools of Decatur

Fannin County Schools

Floyd County Schools

Gordon County Schools

Madison County Schools

Rome City Schools

Union County Schools

Some private schools have also confirmed they will be closed on Wednesday.

Braselton Christian Academy

©2024 Cox Media Group