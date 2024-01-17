Metro Atlanta school districts delaying start over dangerous cold

Local

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts are making changes to their normal schedules on Wednesday.

Wednesday will see the coldest air that we’ve felt in more than a year.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.

Clayton County Schools has decided to have Wednesday be a virtual day for students.

Several school districts are operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning, including:

Public Schools:

  • Bartow County Schools
  • Calhoun City Schools
  • Cartersville City Schools
  • Chattooga County Schools
  • Clarke County Schools
  • City Schools of Decatur
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Floyd County Schools
  • Gordon County Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Rome City Schools
  • Union County Schools

Some private schools have also confirmed they will be closed on Wednesday.

  • Braselton Christian Academy

