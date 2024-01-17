Metro Atlanta school districts delaying start over dangerous cold

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta school districts are making changes to their normal schedules on Wednesday.
Wednesday will see the coldest air that we’ve felt in more than a year.
A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening through 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be as low as -5 degrees.
Clayton County Schools has decided to have Wednesday be a virtual day for students.
Several school districts are operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning, including:
Public Schools:
- Bartow County Schools
- Calhoun City Schools
- Cartersville City Schools
- Chattooga County Schools
- Clarke County Schools
- City Schools of Decatur
- Fannin County Schools
- Floyd County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Rome City Schools
- Union County Schools
Some private schools have also confirmed they will be closed on Wednesday.
- Braselton Christian Academy
