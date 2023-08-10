Metro Atlanta police officer hit by car while investigating separate crash on I-85

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer is in the hospital after officials say he was involved in a serious car crash.

Fairburn police said on Wednesday night, one of their officers was responding to an accident on I-85 southbound.

While investigating the accident, a car failed to move over and hit the police officer’s patrol vehicle.

Authorities said the officer was getting out of his car when this occurred. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The identity of the police officer has not been released, but the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have not said if the driver who hit the officer will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

