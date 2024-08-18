Metro Atlanta police detective charged with DUI after found slumped over in running pickup truck

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A police detective is under investigation after he was arrested for DUI.

On Aug. 3, around 11:20 p.m., Flowery Branch officers asked Hall County deputies to respond to a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running pickup truck.0

The truck was parked in a parking lot on Hog Mountain Road. Flowery Branch officers turned off the truck and took away the keys.

As Hall County deputies approached the truck, they spotted through the open driver’s side window, open beer cans in the center console and the odor of alcohol from the inside of the pickup truck.

Deputies tapped the man’s shoulder, and he woke up. He was identified him as Christopher Travis Campbell, 48, of Flowery Branch.

The Oakwood Police Department confirmed that Campbell is a detective for the department.

He was arrested and charged with DUI and open container violation. He was booked into the Hall County jail and released on a $5,830 bond the next morning.

Although Campbell was off-duty, he has been placed on paid administrative leave while the police department conducts an internal investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the police chief for a final decision.