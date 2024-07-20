Metro Atlanta mother who left for trip days ago found dead at MARTA station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a metro Atlanta woman.

Officers responded to the West End MARTA station at 680 Lee Street SW at approximately 5:39 pm on Friday to reports of an unresponsive person.

Officers found a woman later identified as Chanell Crosby, 35.

She was later pronounced deceased.

Crosby’s family reported her missing to police on Sunday, July 14.

Police said Crosby left her home with her boyfriend Jamal Harvey on Sunday to go to Macon.

That was the last time they heard from her.

According to a family member, Harvey spoke to Crosby’s friends but claimed to not know where she was. He said he left her in middle Georgia but didn’t say where.

Though her body was discovered on MARTA property, Atlanta police will lead the investigation into her death.

“Family and friends are really concerned about this,” a family member told Channel 2 Action News. “It’s unlike her to be away and not check on her children.”

Anyone with information about her death is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.