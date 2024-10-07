Metro Atlanta man accused of renting Home Depot equipment, then selling it

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was arrested after deputies said he rented equipment and sold it to make a profit.

It happened July 9, at the Home Depot on Hicks Drive in Rome, Georgia.

According to Floyd County deputies, Kerry Aston Howard rented a Ford T250 flatbed truck and JLG 50-foot boom lift. Both items are valued at more than $1,500.

Authorities said Howard sold the equipment to the victim for $10,000, portraying the equipment as his property.

Floyd County officials said Howard converted the property to his own when he refused to return the equipment and sold it.

Howard was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

He was booked into the Floyd County jail.