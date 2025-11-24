Clayton County Library System has amnesty days to avoid late fees on overdue books

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — If you have overdue library books, this is the week to return it without any overdue charges in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Library System’s amnesty days are Monday through Wednesday, officials said. Anyone who returns the books on these days will be exempt from paying overdue fines.

“During this special event, you can return your overdue CCLS items (barcodes starting with 31012) and have all overdue fines forgiven,” said the Clayton County Library System. “Just make sure your items are in good condition with the barcode intact, lost or damaged items are not included. Returns must be made at the Circulation Desk, not the book drop, and you can visit any CCLS branch to participate. It’s the perfect opportunity to clear your account and get back to enjoying your favorite reads.”

Amnesty Days Hours: