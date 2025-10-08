Metro Atlanta judge extends deadline to name new prosecutor in Trump election interference case

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has granted the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council additional time to appoint a replacement for District Attorney Fani Willis in the election interference case against President Donald Trump.

The agency’s director, Pete Skandalakis, initially requested 90 days to make the appointment. Judge Scott McAfee Judge Scott McAfee agreed to extend the deadline by one month, setting a new date of Nov. 4.

The decision comes after McAfee previously warned that if no appointment was made within two weeks, the case could be dismissed.

The ruling marks another delay in one of Georgia’s most closely watched legal proceedings, which centers on allegations that Trump and others attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.