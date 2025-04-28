Local

Metro Atlanta homebuyers seeing more seller concessions, Redfin says

ATLANTA — It may be a good time for homebuyers in metro Atlanta to negotiate a deal. While home prices and interest rates remain high, a new report from brokerage firm Redfin shows more sellers are willing to offer concessions to close a sale.

According to Redfin, 62% of metro Atlanta home sellers in the first quarter of 2025 offered incentives such as help with closing costs, home repairs, or interest rate buy-downs. That’s a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Metro Atlanta ranks third in the nation for seller concessions, trailing only Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

Redfin’s findings suggest that even with a challenging market, buyers in metro Atlanta may have more leverage than they did a year ago.

