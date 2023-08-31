Metro Atlanta high school named one of the top 20 public high schools in the U.S.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school has made the list of top 20 high schools in the United States.

The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology has been ranked the top high school in Georgia for 11 years running by U.S. News. This year, it also came in at #19 in the nation.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

The public magnet school boasts a 100% graduation rate, 100% on both science and math proficiency and 99% on reading proficiency.

Students at GSMST are admitted through a county-wide lottery.

The school first opened in 2007.

