Local

Metro Atlanta high school football coach accused of strangling girlfriend

Spalding High School

MARYLAND — A man is behind bars after officials say he confessed to killing his girlfriend during an argument.

Prince George’s County, Maryland police officials said on Saturday at 9:20 a.m., officers were requested to conduct a welfare check at a home on St. James Court in Accokeek, Md.

When officers arrived, they located the body of 38-year-old Patrina Best. While conducting interviews, officials said 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin admitted to officers he strangled her during an argument.

No further details regarding the investigation have been provided.

According to the Spalding High School website, Kearney is listed as its head football coach. At the time of Best’s murder, the school district was on mid-winter break.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools have not released a statement regarding Kearney’s employment status.

Kearney was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).


©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!