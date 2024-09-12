Metro Atlanta hemp provider says new restrictions could hurt retailers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — New rules and regulations on the sale of Hemp, and Delta 8 & 9 products will have a costly impact according to retailers who sell the products.

“The way it’s going to affect us, is it’s going to take away a lot of the products and we not be able to sell them.” said Geoffrey Levy.

Levy owns Apothecary ATL in Sandy Springs, says starting next month he can no longer sell popular hemp flower products. Hemp is a non-intoxicating form of Cannabis that is shown to have medicinal benefits. Levy says many of his customers are middle aged and older.

“Mostly people who have anxiety, or they can’t sleep. The have knee pain, back pain.” said Levy.

He says prohibiting hemp flower sales makes no sense since it is legal in federal and state laws. He says the restriction will not just hurt retailers, but hemp farmers as well.

“By stopping the sales here in Georgia, it’s going to cut our revenue, it’s going to cut people’s pay. It is going to impact the sale tax the government receives.” said Levy.

In addition to restricting hemp flower sales, the new law prohibits the sale of Delta 9 infused foods, including candy and cookies.

The sale of gummies will be allowed. But the serving size for gummies, drinks and tinctures will be limited to 10mg each, with a package total of 150mg. This will increase the cost to the retailers and consumers.

The new law also requires additional, expanded testing of products for potency, pesticides, and other compounds. The testing will have been done annually and could cost hundreds of dollars for each product tested.

“We can survive, I hope but it’s going to be a lot of smaller businesses that are going to be in serious trouble.” said Levy.

Levy and his partner say they understand the new rules and regulations are intended to help ensure the quality and safety of products. But for legitimate retailers, it is costly and excessive.

“I think the law itself is a good thing, but I think they are going overboard with the regulation. Testing everything annually is too often. I think the spirit of the law needs to be focused on safety, not necessarily controlling businesses.” said Apothecary ALT manager Janna Patrick.

The new Georgia Hemp Law takes effect on Oct. 1.