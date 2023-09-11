Metro Atlanta family experiences earthquake in Morocco

MOROCCO — The death toll is expected to rise after the earthquake in Morocco. More than 2,000 are dead after the magnitude 6.8 quake violently shook the country.

One Metro Atlanta family survived the quake but is still in the country.

“I am telling you it felt like a train was running through the resort that we were in. I turned immediately to my wife and said that is an earthquake,” said Danny Johnson.

Johnson said he immediately got his wife and his two kids out of the hotel.

“It says the Richter scale registered at a 6.8 but I am telling you, it felt like it was a 10 for us,” he said. “It lasted about 30-45 seconds. The building started to shake. You could hear the noise, like a train running through the building.”

Johnson lives in Kennesaw, and they are in Morocco on vacation.

They sent photos of the aftermath. Buildings were barely standing and debris and damage were everywhere.

Relief efforts underway following devastating earthquake in Morocco

As of Sunday, about 2,000 people were killed in the Friday quake. At least 2,400 were injured with more than 1,400 in critical condition.

“When we came into the major city from the middle mountains, what we started seeing in downtown, is if you can imagine Piedmont Park where thousands of people in the park sleeping overnight, because they were afraid to go back to their homes. There were aftershocks that registered 4.5 on the Richter Scale. Friday night, we slept outside in the parking area.”

Johnson said although destruction is around majority of Morocco, people who live there are resilient.

“The spirt and the resilience of the community and the folks here, it’s been amazing to witness.”

The epicenter is in a mountainous area, popular with tourists. Many roads now littered with rocks and debris. U.S. government officials are working sure humanitarian needs are met.

©2023 Cox Media Group