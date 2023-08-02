Metro Atlanta elementary school student found with gun on campus on 2nd day of school

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A student was found with a gun at a metro Atlanta elementary school on Wednesday.

Newton County Schools officials said the gun was found and confiscated at Middle Ridge Elementary School in Covington. Law enforcement was notified and officers are currently investigating the incident.

It’s not clear if the student was immediately punished or sent home from school. The student was not identified and it’s unclear who found the gun and where it was being kept.

Newton County Schools just returned from summer break on Tuesday.





