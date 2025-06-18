Metro Atlanta economics professor weighs in on federal reserve keeping interest rates the same

ATLANTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta economics professor is weighing in on the Federal Reserve’s decision to retain its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive time.

Kennesaw State University Economics Professor Roger Tutterow says President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have many people worried.

“They acknowledged a little bit of concern that inflation pressures are still not eliminated,” said Tutterow.

President Trump wants the FED to cut interest rates in half in an effort to spur investment.

While the Federal Reserve kept the key rate unchanged Wednesday, experts are waiting for information on how tariffs will impact the economy this year.

Tariffs have had an impact on home prices, retail, cars, markets, businesses and more.

Several Georgia businesses have reported they have been impacted by the new tariffs.

Officials say the FED signaled that quarter point rate decreases will come later this year.