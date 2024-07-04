Metro Atlanta couple celebrating anniversary caught in Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica

ATLANTA — A massive hurricane is the last thing Rich and Karen Wise expected when they traveled to Jamaica to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“You can sense a bit of uncertainty, but everyone is saying, ‘Be calm, it’s all good mon’,” said Rich Wise.

Hurricane Beryl lashed the southside of Jamaica with 140 miles per hour winds and drenching rain Wednesday afternoon.

The couple, from Johns Creek in North Fulton County, is staying at a resort in Ocho Rios, on the north side of the island.

“We’re seeing very large gusts of winds, there used to be about thirty feet of beach, but now there’s no beach at all,” said Wise.

Hurricane Beryl has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean. The massive hurricane devastated parts of Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and the Grenadine Islands.

The general manager of the resort where the couple is staying says they are prepared for whatever Beryl brings.

“We have two big generators that can be powered if the main power is coming off, and we have a reserve water tank, over 450 thousand gallons,” said Couples Sans Souci Resort General Manager Pierre Battaglia.

The couple says about twenty percent of the guests at the resort left ahead of the hurricane, but they decided to ride it out.

“We will have quite a story to tell for our 30th wedding anniversary!” said Karen Wise.

Jamaica’s prime minister has warned of life-threatening flooding and landslides. A curfew has been put in place until Thursday morning.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late Thursday.