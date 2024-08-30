Metro Atlanta area AT&T workers on strike amid union negotiations

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of AT&T internet technicians across Georgia are on strike, along with even more workers across the U.S.

The Communications Workers of America, the union representing the striking AT&T workers, is accusing the telecom giant of not negotiating the contracts fairly and accusing the company of unfair labor practices, as far as abusive practices and pay disparities among their technicians.

In Gwinnett County, striking AT&T workers are holding to their picket lines, but AT&T says the strike is not affecting service for customers.

However, the workers on strike, and even some customers, said that the strike was impacting internet service for AT&T and that it would get worse.

“Customers don’t have service right now, the best employees to provide service are out here on the picket lines,” Ed Barlow, CWA 3204 Union President, told Fernandes.

Nearly 20,000 AT&T workers in the southeast United States have been on strike for close to two weeks, saying the difficult decision was made as negotiations have stalled.

“We’re out here on an unfair labor practice strike against AT&T for not bargaining in good faith,” Darren Williams, CWA 3205 Union President said. “For sending people to the table, to the bargaining table, that are not authorized to make the decisions.”

In the meantime, AT&T said that they’re hiring third-party contractors to fill the gap and make sure customers still have service during the strike.

The company shared a statement saying they were “committed to reaching a fair deal for our employee members of CWA District 3 Southeast – with wages that outpace projected inflation - and many other benefits that reflect today’s competitive job market.”

AT&T also said that they have already negotiated three agreements in 2024, including one for the CWA District 9 (West) just three weeks ago.

“To eliminate any doubt about our sincerity and our conduct, as well as underscore our commitment to constructive dialogue, we’ve invited a federal mediator to join the negotiations,” an AT&T spokesperson said.

Despite saying they’re committed to a fair deal, striking workers say “AT&T is lying.”

“They are not bargaining in good faith with our members. We got hard workers and CWA members deserve the right people at the table to negotiate a contract that’s fair for our members,” Williams said. “Until they get to that table and negotiate in good faith - we will be out here.”

Off camera, one AT&T customer, who works remotely from home in Gwinnett County, told Fernandes she’s already had her internet service affected by the strike.

“Our members are prepared to stand together for the contract we have earned and they deserve,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said. “Our members want to be on the job, providing the quality service that our customers and communities rely on, but for this to continue, we need to see AT&T make progress towards a contract that secures better working conditions for our dedicated members and better lives for their families.”



