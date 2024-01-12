Metro area tree removal teams prepare for the worst ahead of Friday storms

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The storms earlier this week already brought down some trees across Metro Atlanta

Now, ahead of Friday’s next wave of rain, thunder and more, some work crews are worried more could fall.

In the cab of a huge crane, Will Oglesby said 90 feet’s worth of a dead or dying tree is a heavyweight accident waiting to happen.

“Oh my gosh. 15 or 20 tons. When it topples it’s mass destruction.” Oglesby said.

Some trees like the ones being removed are referred to as “homewreckers,” due to the damage they can bring.

Oglesby works with Tomahawk Tree Service.

On Thursday, in Kennesaw, a very old oak tree had to come down before violent weather predicted for Friday could knock it down and possibly crush the building below it.

Tree removal professionals were hard at work all over the metro.

One crew in Southeast Atlanta was cutting up a tree that fell Tuesday after all that heavy rain, and cut down a dead one so it didn’t end up in the street.

Back in Cobb County, Oglesby advised homeowners any dead or dying tree has got to go.

He’ll be working through Friday afternoon, stop when the bad weather arrives, and get back to it after the storms have passed. It’s not the kind of forecast he wants to hear.

“I cringe. I cringe because as a crane operator in this line of work, I’ve seen the worst of the worst,” Oglesby said.

