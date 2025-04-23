Local

Metro area police seek public’s help in identifying home invasion suspect

By WSB Radio News Staff
Covington home invasion suspect
Covington, GA — The Covington police department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect of a home invasion captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man wearing a mask and gloves rang the doorbell of a woman in the gated Wellington Ridge apartment complex in Covington. He claimed to have a Door Dash delivery “for Chris”.

Because the woman did not order food, she did not open the door.

The man then tried to open the door and can be heard talking to another person off camera before they walk away.

The man was wearing a black hoodie with an unidentified logo, grey face covering, black gloves, black pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Detective Tesky with the Covington Police Department at 678-625-5562.

